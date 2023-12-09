Wow! Kunal Jaisingh enjoys his vacation in Australia with wife Bharati Kumar, calls it 'magical'

‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is on a vacation to Sydney, Australia with his wife and actress Bharati Kumar, said they are exploring the natural beauty, culture and the lifestyle of the country.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 18:45
KUNAL JAISINGH

MUMBAI: ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is on a vacation to Sydney, Australia with his wife and actress Bharati Kumar, said they are exploring the natural beauty, culture and the lifestyle of the country.

Also read -Amazing! Check out the reason why Kunal Jaisingh is overwhelmed

Talking about his vacation, Kunal said: “Since a long time I wanted to explore Sydney. But finally me and my wife Bharati made our way to unveiling the captivating charm of the Land Down Under, our journey to Sydney, Australia was nothing short of magical.”

“With a heart pulsating to the rhythm of a vibrant cityscape, golden beaches, iconic landmarks, and a riveting culture, Sydney unfurled a spectacular canvas before me,” Kunal Jaisingh shared.

Kunal Jaisingh is known for playing lead roles in family drama like ‘Durga Aur Charu’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’. While, Bharati did shows like ‘Ishaan’, ‘Humse Hai Life’, ‘The Buddy Project’, and ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’.

Kunal Jaisingh praised his vacation destination as he feels unbelievably relaxed in the foreign country.

The actor continued, “Every moment we are spending here is an immersion into the beautiful symphony of life. The hustle of the city, the tranquil waves of the Pacific, the mesmeric silhouette of the Sydney Opera House and the grandeur of the Harbour Bridge, all are becoming a part of my tale to share with my love ones once I’m back.”

“We are enjoying exploring the natural beauty, culture and the life style here that perfectly encapsulate the spirit of this city and my voyage. There are just so many things to do here, it’s impossible to get bored no matter how long you’re there. The food and the beautiful beaches are fantastic here, and all that surf and sunshine make you feel unbelievably relaxed,” he added.

Also read - Amazing! Check out the reason why Kunal Jaisingh is overwhelmed

Kunal met Bharati on the sets of ‘The Buddy Project’ in 2013, and the two dated for around five years. They got married in December 2018 in Mumbai.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 

 

 

 


 
 

Kunal Jaisingh Ishqbaaaz Star Plus Durga Aur Charu Bharati Kumar Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Saavi Ki Savari: Exclusive! Sonam is finally exposed and begs for forgiveness from Nityam and Saavi!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
MUMBAI: Welcome has been one of the most loved and successful franchise in Indian cinema and we know Nana Patekar and...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans...
Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: High Drama! Aradhana tries to contact Kimaya, Reyansh shocked by Aradhana's move
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreya Dave
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
FENIL UMRIGAR
Exclusive! “ I worked on so many shows, and when the shows end, this what happens to me, I get so emotional”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar gets emotional on the show going off-air, what’s next for her and more!
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason
SHIVANI
Exclusive! “If Lakshmi gets out of the house, the show will only come to an end; hence, we will see her come into the Oberoi mansion”, Shivani Jha aka Sonia of Bhagya Lakshmi talks about the upcoming track and fights with Rishi
Vanadana
Audience Perspective: Vandana taking a stand against her abuser in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is setting a great example of strong women on TV
Satish Kaushik
“I will dearly miss the presence of Satish Kaushik ji on sets” says Sandip Anand aka Sajan Agarwal from Star Bharat’s May I come in Madam?