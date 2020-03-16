Amazing! Check out the reason why Kunal Jaisingh is overwhelmed

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most well-known actors on television. The actor has a long history with the television industry. For his on-screen presence and charm, he has been well received by the audience.The handsome hunk comes across as a visual delight on-screen.

Also read Joker: Kunal Jaisingh explains his keenness to do comic roles

The handsome hunk is now gearing up for his upcoming show, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. The show is all set to air on Colors' TV and is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Take a look at the video to see the actor dancing his heart out with Jignesh Joshi. The actor writes as his caption as 'The excitement of #muskuranekiwajahtumho launching tomorrow has gotten dancing silly… cannot wait to meet you guys tomorrow at 8:30pm Monday to Friday only on @colorstv' Take a look at the video.

Check out the video

Kunal Jaisingh has ruled the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performances over the years. He started his career with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Moreover, he got his breakthrough with Channel V India's, The Buddy Project where he portrayed Ranveer Shergill.

Also read UNMISSABLE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho actor Kunal Jaisingh's THROWBACK audition video proves that he was a star in making

Later on, he was featured in many shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Twist Wala Love, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Savdhaan India, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Doli Armaano Ki, Dil Boley Oberoi, among others. He was last seen in the show Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye as Prince Veer Pratap Singh wherein his acting skills were highly appreciated.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.