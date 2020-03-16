UNMISSABLE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho actor Kunal Jaisingh's THROWBACK audition video proves that he was a star in making

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most popular actors on small screens.

The actor has been a part of the TV world for a very long time.

He has been quite liked by the audience for his onscreen presence and charm.

The handsome hunk comes across as a visual delight onscreen.

The viewers not only love Kunal for his handsome looks but also for his fine acting chops.

The TV hottie is now gearing up for his upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show is all set to air on Colors' TV and is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Kunal kickstarted his career with Star Plus' popular drama series Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Fans lauded him for his performance.

Later, he got a popular role in Channel V India's The Buddy Project where he portrayed Ranveer Shergill.

Later, he went on to be a part of various shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Twist Wala Love, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Savdhaan India, Doli Armaano Ki among others.

Kunal gained major prominence for his role Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz opposite Shrenu Parikh.

The actor won several awards for the same. He was also seen in Ishqbaaaz's spin off, Dil Boley Oberoi.

Well, Kunal has proved his acting chops in all his shows.

And now, we have come across a rare audition video of Kunal where he is displaying his fine acting skills.

Take a look:

The actor is showing so much confidence and he has definitely come a long way in his career.

Also, Kunal has transformed a lot over the years and fans are loving the change.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

