WOW! Kundali Bhagya fame Mrinal N Chandra aka Kavya's THROWBACK video will take you by surprise

Mrinal N Chandra is seen as Kavya Luthra in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress recently entered the show in a pivotal role.
Mrinal Navell

MUMBAI:   Mrinal N Chandra recently entered Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. 

The actress is playing the role of Kavya Luthra in the popular drama series. 

Mrinal is seen as Shradhha Arya aka Preeta's daughter in the long-running show.

While Mrinal's entry has spiced up the drama, the viewers are looking forward to how the show's storyline will progress ahead with the new track. 

Well, Mrinal is one talented actress who has shown her terrific acting skills in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. 

Mrinal's career has been on a roll ever since then. 

And now, we have come across a throwback audition video of Mrinal and we are simply in awe of her talent.

Take a look:

Well, this video proves that Mrinal has definitely a long way to go in her career.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Paras Kalnawat performs a daredevil stunt by himself on the sets of Kundali Bhagya; WATCH VIDEO

Kundali Bhagya Zee TV mrinal n Chandra Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat baseer bob Sana Sayyad Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

