Wow! Like Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, even Aneri Vajani might return to Anupama after a short break

Aneri these days is grabbing the headlines as she would be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, there is buzz doing the rounds that she would be back in the show Anupama.

MUMBAI: Actors leaving the show mid-way has become very common in the television industry. They do take a break from the serial and then return.

These days, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan of Kundali Bhagya is grabbing headlines fo his exit from the show.

There is speculation doing the rounds that he would be returning back after 3 to 4 months and that he is just going on a break and not quitting the show.

On the other hand, Aneri Vajani, who was seen as Muku in the number one serial on television Anupama, left the show as she had signed the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChhakar, she had mentioned that when she returns, she would like to explore new roles and do something different.

But now, there is buzz doing the rounds that the actress might return to Anupama. But there is no confirmation on the same.

Exciting! Aneri Vajani and Mohsin Khan are back for a exciting project, deet Inside!  

Aneri has received a lot of positive feedback for her role as Muku in the serial Anupama, and fans was disheartened when she left the show.

There could be a possibility that she returns.

Currently, the actress is in South Africa (Cape Town), where she is shooting for her upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress will do daredevil stunts and face her fears.

Well, it will be interesting to see Aneri back on the show as Mukku, and fans can’t wait to see her on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

TREND ALERT! #WeWillMissYouMukku trends as Aneri Vajani exits from StarPlus' Anupamaa

