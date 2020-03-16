Wow! “Late actor Siddarth Shukla called me after seeing my water stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi and appreciated me for the way I performed it; one day we met partied and from there began our friendship” – Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal in his recent interview speaks about his bond with late actor Siddarth Shukla where he revealed how Siddarth had called him after he had aced a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:11
Wow! “Late actor Siddarth Shukla called me after seeing my water stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi and appreciated me for the way I pe

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame tripled post this show and he reached stardom to another level.

It was from this show, that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.

He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his friendship and bond with Siddarth Shukla.

ALSO READ - Finally! TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh breaks his silence on dating Sana Makbul

The actor said, “I remember we never spoke after Bigg Boss since we had a lot of fights in the house. But when I participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, I did a water stunt and won in spite of my water phobia and I didn’t know swimming I completed the stunt and then when the telecast happened, I got a call from Siddarth and he told me what have you done on the show and what you did I wouldn’t be able to do.”

He further said, "He is such a big name in the work of entertainment business, he has his own life and friends circle he didn’t have to take out the time, find my number and take the effort of calling and appreciating me. One night he called me and we met and partied like crazy, since then we built our friendship and I know he is around us and we shall meet someday".

Well, that is a very sweet gesture of late actor Siddarth Shukla for Vishal Aditya Singh who appreciated him for his stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Must read! Reality shows have helped me become a household name: Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh Big Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill siddart shukla. Slaman khan Voot Colors Asim Riaz Bigg Boss Jennifer Winget Siddarth Shukla SidNaaz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MAJOR REVELATION! Ram gets to know the truth about Pihu being his daughter; decides to never let her and Priya go away in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens.  The show has witnessed so many...
Imlie: Awesome! Imlie gets saved by Aryan while saving Cheeni post kidnapping
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Anuj feels helpless as he cannot be with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: A video featuring Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan with cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner is being widely...
INTERESTING TRIVIA! Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in this 8-year-old audition video
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Interesting! Check out That one secret that Drashti Dhami wants to know about Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI : Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more
Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more
Latest Video