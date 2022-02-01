WOW! Maddam Sir's Rahil Azam is Celebrating 20 Years of Friendship with THIS 'Baal Shiv' Actor! They have an Ekta Kapoor connection!

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

Viewers will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' in the coming week.

Rahil Azam who plays the role of Anubhav Singh is one of the most popular actors in telly town.

The actor started his career in 2001 with the daily soap, Ek Tukdaa Chand Ka. He later featured in popular TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Bhabhi, Kaahin Kisii Roz, Hatim, CID, Mr & Mrs. Mishra, Hitler Didi, Tu Aashiqui, and Laal Ishq, among others.

Rahil is Celebrating 20 years of friendships with Actor Mouli Ganguly who appears as Anusuya on Baal Shiv.

Rahil and Mouli have worked together in Resham Daakh and a few others, have been friends since almost 2002.

Rahil took to Instagram, to share a hilarious photo while taking 'Aashirwad' from Mouli since she was in costume. Take a look:

Both Rahil and Mouli are very well-known faces in the television industry and were featured in the popular show, Kahin Kisii Roz.

While Rahil is seen as DSP Anubhav Singh on Sab TV's cop comedy Maddam Sir, starring Gulki Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor.

And Mouli Ganguly is seen as Anusuya on &TV's Baal Shiv.

