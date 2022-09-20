Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi this coming weekend

In the upcoming weekend the audience will see the Mahasangam episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi where the contestants of KKK will be gracing JDLJ sets.

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi are two very successful reality shows on television.

One is a dance reality show where all the celebrities come under one roof and they perform different types of dance style and they are given points by the judges and the audience vote for their favourite contestants and whoever gets fewer votes get eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based show where celebrities come together and perform dangerous stunts and face their fears on the show.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is finally coming to an end and on the 25th of September, the last episode will be telecast.

Now, this coming weekend there will be a Mahasangam episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Where the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be gracing the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and they would be doing some fun segments with the host Maniesh Paul and the judges of the show.

Rohit Shetty will also be seen with the contestants and he will have some fun interactions with Karan Johar.

There is no doubt that the audience is waiting to watch the finale and know who the Khatron Ke Khiladi winner would be as this time all the contestants were very strong and it’s very difficult to predict who the winner would be.

Well, during the finale of the show Ranveer Singh will be on the show to promote his upcoming movie Cirkus and it's going to be an entertaining episode.

