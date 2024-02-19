Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra helped her in her career; read to know more

Mannara rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and she emerged as the second runner up of the show, in her recent interview she revealed how her sister Priyanka helped her in the career.
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

Now during an interview, Mannara spoke about how Priyanka had helped her during the start of her career.

She said “Priyanka, my sister, helped in getting  a photoshoot with the ace photographer Avinash Gowariker at that time. At that time I had just taken the pictures for fun didn’t know it will get circulate I had just clicked it generally it’s like you need a photoshoot and then from there I began to get calls”

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka and Mannara share a great bond of sisterhood.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

