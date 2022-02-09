WOW! Mohsin Khan has created some profound magic with THESE actresses he romanced on-screen, Check it out

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 20:25
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai fame, Mohsin Khan, has been stealing hearts of the audience ever since the show began. He started his career as a second assistant director, on the film Koyelaanchal. He then made his television debut with the StarPlus show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ with Aneri Vajani playing the titular role. He rose to fame with the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai’, playing the character of Kartik Goenka.

The show has become the longest running serial on television. After five and a half years, the actor said goodbye to the well-known family drama in 2021. The character of Kartik, played by Mohsin, left the show as it was about to be taken over by a new generation. He and his character were deeply loved by all the fans.

ALSO READ:

Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

He has been a part of various music videos like Baarish by Stebin Ben, Pyaar Karte Ho Na by Shreya Goshal, Teri Ada by Shreya Goshal amongst the viral ones, wherein he romanced various actresses. 

He took to instagram this morning and shared a story in which we can see a collage of the girls he has romanced on-screen. The names include Shivangi Joshi, Urvashi Rautela, Jannat Zubair, Heli Daruwala, Sonarika Bhadoria, Smriti Kalra, Jasmin Bhasin, Aneri Vajani and few more. 

Here’s the picture:

He has been the cute chocolaty boy and has won many hearts with his looks and talent.

ALSO READ:

Exciting! Aneri Vajani and Mohsin Khan are back for a exciting project, deet Inside!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

