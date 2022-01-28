WOW! Mouni Roy Wedding: Mouni and Suraj host a pool party, It's A Sunny-Lavish Affair!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy tied the knot with With Businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa in two traditional ceremonies, One Malyali Wedding ceremony in the morning where she was dressed in traditional south Indian bride attired in a red and white saree and then in a Bengali traditional wedding in the evening in a red Sabyasachi lehenga.

ALSO READ:WOW ! Mouni Roy Wedding: A lavish Pool Party for the Guests of Mouni-Suraj Wedding In Goa!

Mouni and Suraj were the most fun bride-groom, dancing and cheering and posing for photos, just having the time of their life.

And as TellyChakkar Exclusively told you Mouni and Suraj also hosted a pool party for all the dear family and friends.

Mouni and Suraj were surrounded by friends from the industry as well like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding. Take a look at some of the best moments from the pool party here :

Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar celebrated their pre-wedding festivities the day before yesterday. In the Haldi and Mehendi photographs, Mouni looked amazing in yellow and white, with beautiful wedding decor and setup. The wedding has brought together friends and relatives in Goa

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Mouni Roy Wedding: The Bride is stunning in Yellow and white for Mehendi and Haldi functions, Arjun Bijlani, Meet Bros Attend! Pictures Inside!