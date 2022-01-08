WOW! Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi's TRANSFORMATION in over these years is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Kumkum Bhagya has been running on the small screens for many years now. The popular daily soap, which stars Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the lead roles, is a hot favourite among fans since the leap in the serial.

Fans indeed love how the story progressed post the leap.

It has witnessed many interesting twists and turns, which leaves viewers at the edge of the seat.

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for her performance.

The actress has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

Her on-screen pairing with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir is loved by the audience. Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and also admire their amazing transformations.

We all know that Mugdha started off her career a long time ago and since she is one of the favourite actresses in the telly town. In the course of time, she changed a lot and has become quite mature.

We came across a picture on social media where fans have shown the actresses’’ transformation and it has been amazing.

Check out the pictures here!

