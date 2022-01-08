WOW! Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi's TRANSFORMATION in over these years is UNMISSABLE

Mugdha Chapekar has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts over these years

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:23
WOW! Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi's TRANSFORMATION in over these years is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Kumkum Bhagya has been running on the small screens for many years now. The popular daily soap, which stars Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the lead roles, is a hot favourite among fans since the leap in the serial.

Fans indeed love how the story progressed post the leap.

It has witnessed many interesting twists and turns, which leaves viewers at the edge of the seat.

Also read: WOW! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir's TRANSFORMATION in Kumkum Bhagya is UNMISSABLE

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for her performance.

The actress has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

Her on-screen pairing with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir is loved by the audience.  Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and also admire their amazing transformations.

We all know that Mugdha started off her career a long time ago and since she is one of the favourite actresses in the telly town. In the course of time, she changed a lot and has become quite mature.

We came across a picture on social media where fans have shown the actresses’’ transformation and it has been amazing.

Check out the pictures here!

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: What! Prachi to refuse Ranbir's sweet proposal due to this big reason?

What's your take on the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates from the entertainment industry. 

Mugdha Chapekar Prachi Kumkum Bhagya Sumeet Raghavan Sajan re jhoot mat bolo Zee TV Zee 5 sb tv Sony Sab Sony LIV Sony Entertainment Television Star Plus Sanyogita Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan Ravish Desai Krishna Kaul Ranbir TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video