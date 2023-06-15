Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday

Muskan is one of the most loved actresses on television and recently she wasn’t seen in the show Anupama as she was on holiday but now the actress is back and she has begun the shoot and soon you would see the track of Pakhi.
Muskan Bamne

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress on television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a grey character in the show.

The audience has noticed that during Dimpy and Samar's wedding, Pakhi wasn’t there and that was because Muskan aka Pakhi had gone for a holiday with her family members.

Now the actress has finally returned back on the sets of the show and she has begun the shoot and soon the audience will see Pakhi’s track.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience did miss watching Pakhi during such an important track of the show.

Ashlesha who essays the role of Barkha shared a video where one can see how they are having fun offsets and in that video one can see how Pakhi is back in the show. 

But it will be fun to see the fights between Dimpy – Pakhi and Maya.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

