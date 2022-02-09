WOW! Naagin 6: A behind the scenes Look at the Grand Promo Shoot of Naagin 6! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead roles on the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

When Ekta Kapoor appeared on Bigg Boss 15, she revealed that the New Naagins' name starts with the letter 'M.' And while many assumptions were made, one of the strongest contenders was actor Mahek Chahal.

Mahek shared the first official look of her character from Naagin 6 on Instagram, revealing that Mahek, not Tejasswi Praksh, is the Sarvasheth Sheh Naagin.

But Naagin 6 Made a very buzzworthy first impression with the promo inside the laboratory, and now we bring you exclusive behind the scenes footage of the promo shoot, the effort that went into making that promo, Take a look:

The show's casting has been making a lot of news and fans are very excited to know what the story of the show is going to be.

Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh are said to make cameo appearances in the much-anticipated series, which will premiere on Colors on February 12th and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Now, it is revealed that Mahek will be playing the role of Shesh Naagin which brings a curiosity about what exactly is Tejasswi's role in the show.

