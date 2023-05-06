Wow! Naagin 6’s Vatsal Seth’s educational qualifications is sure to leave you surprised

MUMBAI:Vatsal Sheth is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. He has been a part of many big shows and movies and is known for Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Haasil, and Ek Hasina Thi. He has been married to Ishita Dutta since November 28, 2017. He and wife, actor Ishita Dutta are always in the news for their adorable couple outings and social media presence.

Vatsal, who is all set to embrace fatherhood soon, completed his schooling from Utpal Shanghvi Global School and then finished his junior college at Gokalibai Punamchand Pitambar High School in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The Haasil actor has a degree in Mathematics from Mithibai College in Mumbai. He has also tried his hand at writing games using GW-BASIC and Pascal. Vatsal initially aspired to be a software engineer but soon landed a role in the TV show Just Mohabbat.

Apart from being a part of Naagin 6, Vatsal will also be seen in Star Plus’s new show Titli. He also has a pivotal role in Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

