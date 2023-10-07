Wow! Naagin 7 Promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh to be the new Naagin after Tejasswi Prakash?

Season 7 of Naagin is now coming soon and Colors has shared the promo of the show. The identity of the new Naagin is still under wraps and it is now reported that either Udaariyaan’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesh Singh will be the new Naagin.
Priyanka Chahar

MUMBAI:Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The show frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens. Season 6 of the show was on a much bigger scale, with a very interesting plot and storyline. Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

ALSO READ : Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer remembers fond moments with Sudheer Varma who passed away by suicide; says, “I'm sorry it's too late to make it up”

Season 7 of Naagin is now coming soon and Colors has shared the promo of the show. The identity of the new Naagin is still under wraps and it is now reported that either Udaariyaan's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesh Singh will be the new Naagin.


The last episode of Naagin 6 aired on 9th July 2023. Who do you think is the new Naagin of the show? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ : Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 


 

Naagin7 Ekta Kapoor Tejasswi Prakash Urvashi Dholakia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ayesha Singh Balaji Telefilms Colors Voot TV news TellyChakkar
