Wow! Neha Bagga radiates Pahadi wedding vibes in a red salwar suit, Adorning coconut-shell kaleeras, and a huge Nath; Check out PICs here!

Neha is currently living in the seventh heaven after getting married to another well-known influencer, Resty Kamboj, on November 9, 2023. Their wedding pictures were breathtaking. Neha, however, has already posted several images from her traditional Pahadi-style wedding, showcasing her stunning appearance once again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:48
MUMBAI: Neha Bagga, a television actress, appeared in numerous dramas, including Piya Rangrez, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Bani-Ishq Da Kalma, and Mere Dil Ki Lifeline. She also has a sizable fan base of 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where she is a well-known influencer. Neha is currently living in the seventh heaven after getting married to another well-known influencer, Resty Kamboj, on November 9, 2023. Their wedding pictures were breathtaking. Neha, however, has already posted several images from her traditional Pahadi-style wedding, showcasing her stunning appearance once again.

Also read: Congratulations! Neha Bagga ties the knot with Resty Kamboj in an intimate ceremony in Shimla, check out the breathtaking pictures of the couple

On December 9, 2023, Neha Bagga posted stunning pictures from her Pahadi-style wedding to Resty Kamboj on her Instagram profile. She wore the identical lehenga choli and exquisite jewelry from her Day wedding in the first two photos. She did appear to be showing off her exquisitely crafted giant kaleeras decorated with coconut and shells, as well as her red-hued, golden-bordered dupatta.

However, Resty was spotted with a Pahari topi. Neha was also spotted showing off her mangalsutra and sindoor. Neha shared the photos and wrote, "Kuthe rakhan tera dil adyaa @restykamboj. Pahadan ki shaadi pahadon mai ho gai or kya chahiye!"

Neha is seen in two other pictures donning a red salwar suit adorned with silver zari work. It appeared that this ceremony was performed the evening before her wedding. She also donned earrings, a big Nath, a maang teeka, two necklaces, and other exquisite gold jewelry. She also had on another pair of white kaleeras, which were very attractive. Not only that but her mehendi-adorned feet were accentuated with a pair of silver payals and chutkis. Still, her radiant bride-to-be status was evident.

Neha and Resty shared happy photos from their day wedding in the Shimla hills in a joint Instagram post shortly after it took place. Neha chose a champagne-gold lehenga with elaborate embroidery all over it for the wedding. She paired it with two dupattas and an identical top that was heavily embroidered. Moreover, she wore a red chooda, matching earrings, a maang-teeka, a matha patti, a nath, and layered neckpieces to complete her ensemble. 

In addition, she had personalized kaleeras with an airplane design and really cute pearl-studded pearl necklaces. Resty looked dapper wearing a white safa and matching pajamas with an embroidered sherwani.

Neha and Resty stunned their millions of viewers by announcing their engagement on October 6, 2023. She posted a few romantic snippets from her engagement in Turkey on her Instagram account. In the middle of a sky full of hot air balloons, her fiancé, Resty, had asked her the million-dollar question. Neha soon gave her positive reply, and the pictures were overflowing with joy.

Also read: Rajji and Neha are one and the same: Neha Bagga

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:48

