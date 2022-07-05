Wow! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah is enjoying her vacation at Munnar | Have a look

MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks.

Kinjal Shah aka Nidhi Shah is currently on vacation mode. She took to her social media and shared glimpses of the same. She is apparently enjoying her trip time at Kerala’s Munnar and has taken a full break time from the hectic schedule of her serial – Anupamaa.

Talking about her show, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Some pictures of their sangeet have gone viral on social media which we had earlier revealed to you in our previous reports, wherein both Anupamaa and Anuj are seen with the family members and the special guest singer Mika Singh.

The ace singer will be promoting his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, which will be aired on Star Bharat.

