WOW! Niharika Chouksey all set to play the protagonist in Star Plus’ new show FALTU, channel showcases new promo

The leading lady leaves no stone unturned to prove to her ever doubting family that she is anything but FALTU

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 13:13
MUMBAI : Star Plus is coming up with a brand new show titled FALTU. The show showcases the strength of a girl who has been a victim of hatred and oppression towards her from her own family members. In Spite of all this, she is determined to follow her dreams and come out a winner.

The leading and titular role is played by actress Niharika Chouksey. The new promo that has been released by Star Plus shows how the leading lady is also sports driven and will break all stereotypes in her way.

The promo also gives us a glimpse of how the girl’s name came to be FALTU. The leading lady leaves no stone unturned to prove to her ever doubting family that she is anything but FALTU and is much more than a simple girl who wants to make it big.

FALTU aspires to show the real strength of a woman and how she can come out victorious in the face of every adversity at all stages in life. We will also come to know how her name came to be FALTU. The leading role is played by Niharika Chouksey who has been part of well known TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus's Rudrakaal, and Zing's Pyar Tune Kya Kiya. The beautiful actress has also been part of many TV commercials.

