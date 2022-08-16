EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta fame Niharika Chouksey, Balika Vadhu 2 fame Randeep Rai and Hero Gayab Mode On actor Abhishek Nigam APPROACHED for Star Plus' upcoming show?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show titled Rajjo which stars newbie Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

And now, we have an exclusive update that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

No details about this show are out yet.

However, as per sources, Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai are approached for the show.

Nothing has been confirmed yet.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

