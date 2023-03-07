WOW! Not Savi and Ishaan but fans have found a new IT couple on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, find out who

MUMBAI : With its emotional twists, intense character relationships and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Bhavika Sharma on working with Shakti Arora in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I was awestruck when I first met him during the mockshoot

The promo for the generation leap had iconic actress, Rekha Ji introducing the cast.

Bhavika Sharma will be seen playing the role of Savi Virat Chavan. The show has already taken the leap and the audiences are loving the new cast and the story. But, they also miss Sairat. Even though we know that Ishaan and Savi will get together eventually, Ishaan and Reeva’s chemistry has been a surprise for the fans. They have taken to Twitter to share their reactions and we have compiled them right here for you:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many fans have even compared the romantic beginning of the two to that of Pakhi and Virat and have drawn comparisons to how similar the story starts with Savi and Ishaan to that of Sai and Virat.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi finally gets to leave the house, Isha and students refuse to wait

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 19:14

