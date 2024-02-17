Wow! Pandya Store's Ankita Bahuguna shares glimpses of her trip to Udaipur

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. The show has taken a leap and some new cast members like Rohit Chandel, Priyanshi Yadav, among others have taken center stage.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas plan to distract Shweta, Krish gets caught

Actress Ankita Bahuguna, who was part of the show and played the role of Shweta has a huge fan following. Although she played a negative role in the show, she was loved for her performance. She has now shared sweet glimpses of her trip to Udaipur withher family. She captured the post, “Already in love with #udaipur”

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s stories? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna is upset for This reason, find out what happened

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.