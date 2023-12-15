Wow! Piya Rangrezz fame Gaurav S. Bajaj and wife Sakshi excited to be a parent for the second time; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Recently, Gaurav S. Bajaj and his wife Sakshi commemorated their tenth wedding anniversary and the birthday of their son Vyom. The couple also said how thrilled they are about having their second child and seeing their two children grow and bond. Though it can be a difficult process, Gaurav believes that becoming a parent is ultimately a blessing for them.

Gaurav stated how his wife had an overwhelming experience with their first child, but that the couple is now calm and at ease as they are ready for their second child. The actor went on to thank all the food delivery apps for allowing his wife Sakshi to enjoy a variety of meals each day throughout her pregnancy. This time, they want to have a girl child.

Sakshi, Gaurav's wife, captioned the series of pictures with a cute statement. She penned, “Lost in the whirlwind of our Son’s birthday candles, but here’s a belated toast to a decade of our own flame Happy 10th anniversary, Cheers to decade of Love, Laughter and perfectly imperfect life together! @gauravsbajaj Thankyou @lucibellos_caffe to make it even more special with the delicious cake.”

Friends in the TV industry showered Gaurav and Sakshi with love and well wishes after seeing their lovely photos. Celebrities congratulated Gaurav and Sakshi and their son Vyom on their post including Karan Tacker, Aalisha Panwar, Balraj Syal, Farnaz Shetty, and Rakshanda Khan. “Happyyyyy anniversary you gorgeous couple. And one big puchki for Vyom!!!!” said Rakshanda Khan. Alisha Panwar said, “Congrats u both”

Actor Gaurav S. Bajaj was born in India on November 16, 1988. His most well-known role was that of Daksh Patwardhan in the Star Plus show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Additionally, he played Aman Verma in the well-liked drama series Uttaran. Notable television shows like Piya Rangrezz, Choti Sardarni, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai, and Piya Rangrezz are also part of the actor's work. Gaurav and Sakshi Shhorwani exchanged vows on December 10, 2013. In 2019 the couple had their first child, a son named Vyom.

