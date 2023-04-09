WOW! Pratik Sehajpal's all-white look at the Dahi Handi celebration gives festive vibes, leaving everyone in awe

MUMBAI: Pratik first gained limelight as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, then he appeared on Bigg Boss 15. He finished the show as runner-up to Tejasswi won the competition. She is also his co-star in Naagin and online series Bebaakee.

Pratik demonstrated his acting skills, and he has also appeared in important music videos. He also appeared in the reality TV programs Ace of Space (2018) and Love School. He most recently appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, a reality show with an action theme.

Recently, he made an appearance at a Dahi Handi celebration organized by popular figures and father-son duo Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui.

He was dressed in an all-white ensemble and looked incredibly stylish. He engaged with his supporters, and the audience went wild for him. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt that went well with his white pants. He was wearing white shoes to boost his appearance.

Additionally, he was photographed wearing a golden watch and gold chain around his neck. His overall appearance increased his charm.

He paused for a bit, posed for pictures, chatted with his supporters, shook hands with them, and seemed to have a gala time with his fans and followers.

Pratik Sehajpal's popularity is on the rise and continues to do so daily, since his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Prateik has recently featured in the OTT show, Aakhri Sach alongside star Tamanna Bhatia.






