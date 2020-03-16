WOW! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan has found his BFF in THIS co-star on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht is playing the role of Yuvan while Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The viewers are not just in love with the show's storyline but also with Yuvan and Banni's jodi.

We all know that the star cast keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos from the sets of the show.

Pravisht, Ulka, Parvati Sehgal and other actors are very active on social media and have always treated fans by sharing all the fun BTS.

Well, we all know that Yuvan and his grandfather who is played by Rajendra Chawla share a very heartwarming bond on-screen.

The viewers are in love with their amazing camaraderie on-screen.

But in real life too Pravisht and Rajendra share a very heartwarming bond.

The duo has shared several Instagram posts and stories where we can see that they get along really well.

There are several pictures and videos from the recent and the upcoming track of the show where we can see Yuvan and his grandpa's heart melting bond.

We have seen how Yuvan's grandpa comforts him after he suffers a panic attack amid his wedding rituals.

What do you think about this cute BFF jodi of Banni Chow Home Delivery? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

