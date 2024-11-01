Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares an important update on his character, check it out

The actor has a huge fan following and loves to share his workout videos, as well as interesting updates on his life and projects.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 14:11
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?

The actor has a huge fan following and loves to share his workout videos, as well as interesting updates on his life and projects. The actor is currently playing the role of Shiv in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti.  

The actor has now shared that his onscreen wedding with Shakti is currently trending in India. He captioned the story, “Khushi Se Jhoome Mann Shiv-Shakti Ka Milan”

Check out his story here;

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more. 

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Arjun Bijlani Ishq Mein Marjawan Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Miley Jab Hum Tum Left Right Left Shabbir Ahluwalia India’s Got Talent Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti Shiv Arjun Bijlani shows Roohaniyat Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 14:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”
MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even...
Exclusive! Permanent Roommates season 3 actor Ankur Jain to be seen in OTT series titled Jamnapaar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the ott and movie world...
Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares an important update on his character, check it out
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s...
Exclusive! Animal actor Bobby Deol gave this advice to Kadak Singh actor Paresh Pahuja - “Never look at the length of a character”, read to know more
MUMBAI: Kadak Singh has been the topic of conversation as everyone was eager for the release of the movie. The movie is...
Exclusive! Paresh Pahuja roped in for Bandish Bandits season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Doctors give the bad news to Savi that her family is no more
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Orry Awatramani and Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Sunil Shetty
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Rahul Vaidya
Aww! Rahul Vaidya gives a glimpse of his 'favorite' thing to do these days, take a look
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host “Weekend Ka Vaar” this week
Pahal Chaudhary
Exclusive! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum child actor Pahal Chaudhary roped in for Star Plus’s show Anupamaa
Jannat Zubair
Blessed! Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with her family, check out her pictures