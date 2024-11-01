Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares an important update on his character, check it out

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

The actor has a huge fan following and loves to share his workout videos, as well as interesting updates on his life and projects. The actor is currently playing the role of Shiv in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti.

The actor has now shared that his onscreen wedding with Shakti is currently trending in India. He captioned the story, “Khushi Se Jhoome Mann Shiv-Shakti Ka Milan”

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

