Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Shabir Ahluwalia aka Mohan’s TRANSFORMATION over the years is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television and Bollywood world. From Hip Hip Hurray and Kahiin to Hoga to Kumkum Bhagya, he has always stunned his fans. He also appeared in Bollywood films such as Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul, but he soon returned to television. The hunk has also participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, which he won.

Moreover, he has hosted several shows like Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega, Dancing Queen, and Meethi Churi No. 1. He has also acted in a web series titled Fixerr and played for Celebrity Cricket League.

And currently, he is ruling everyone’s hearts with his performance in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as Mohan. His onscreen pairing with Neeharika Roy aka Radha is being loved by all.

We came across a picture on social media where fans have shown the actor's transformation, and it is amazing.

