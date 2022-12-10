Wow! Rahul Vaidya comes in support of Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Archana and Shiv; calls them the real players of the game

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He was known for his simplicity and honesty and won the hearts of teh audience with his game play.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that, he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Rahul Vaidya curses Hina Khan in his latest social media post after knowing her dirty deed in Bigg Boss 14 )

Rahul has been watching the current season of Bigg Boss and he keeps sharing his views and thoughts about the same.

The former Bigg Boss contestant had said that he feels for MC Stan as he cannot get the vibe and it takes time for any contestant to adjust themselves to that environment.

He took on to social media and said, “The only real people in the house are Shiv, Archana, Abdhu, Ankit and Stan. They aren’t pretending to be someone else. How they are in the real life, they are the same inside the house too.”

Well, there is no doubt that except for Ankit, the rest of the contestants are playing the game well and are marking their place in the hearts of the audience.

Rahul was a good player and knew how to play the game. No wonder he emerged as the first runner-up of the show!

Do you agree with the names given by Rahul Vaidya?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Awesome! Rahul Vaidya opens up on his plans on doing more reality shows, TV projects and more, Check it out)