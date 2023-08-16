Wow! Rajiv Adatia talks about the fight of YouTubers vs Tv Stars that took place on Bigg Boss OTT

Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and now he has come out and addressed the issue of YouTubers vs Tv Stars.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:18
Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained the audience with his humor.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, the fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss and he was last seen in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12" where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

Now in Bigg Boss OTT we did see how the show was run by YouTubers and Tv Stars which has become a debate and a point of conversation on Social media.

ALSO READ :Must Read! Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia bids adieu to Mumbai, has a star studded Soiree, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and more attend! Details Inside !

The actor said that many people are saying that YouTubers are taking over Tv actors and some are looking down upon them.

To which Rajiv shared a video on social media and said that many people are talking about this "YouTubers" Vs "TV Stars" and he said that not to underestimate the YouYubers and social media influencers as today it is platforms like YouTube and Instagram that bring success to many these days and this is a wrong comparison to make.

Today, YouTubers are going ahead and are more successful than many TV/film stars. You are an artist whether you entertain people, on Social media, Tv or movies.

Well, there is no doubt that YouTubers are gaining more popularity than stars.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about his equation with Shamita and also reveals that he wouldn’t like to keep any contact with Miesha and Ishaan

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 RAJIV ADATIA Trllychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Misunderstandings! Aradhana regrets falling for Reyansh, the latter makes a wrong judgement
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Wow! With Gadar 2 creating history, have a look at the movies of Sunny Deol which created Gadar in the box office
MUMBAI:  Sunny Deol, one of the big names of the 90’s has given many hit films, even though he hasn’t done many big box...
Wow! Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in red saree, have a look at the photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal us no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space, she...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Runner-Up Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan discharged from the hospital amidst reports of dengue diagonisis! Read More!
MUMBAI:  Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who is a very popular internatilty personality was the first runner-up of...
Wow! Gaurav Khanna and Mohit Malik go way back, former goes down the memory lane, read more
MUMBAI:  Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Runner-Up Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan discharged from the hospital amidst reports of dengue diagonisis! Read More!
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who is a very popular internatilty personality was the first runner-up of Bigg...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Wow! With Gadar 2 creating history, have a look at the movies of Sunny Deol which created Gadar in the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber "The UK07 Rider" to be locked in the show?
Nikki Tamboli
OMG! Nikki Tamboli lashes out at netizens for calling her a P*rn star, says “Even an adult star deserves respect on a humanitarian level”
Sheezan Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sheezan Khan talks about his sister Falaq Naaz's game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says “What you saw that is the real Falaq, she is this way and hence the audience still remembers her game”
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals an irritating habit of Archana Gautam; shares how Dino knows to play mind games
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and I feel that the show is apt for me so my aim is on the show “ – Rupa Singh
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "'I am open to doing work in anything related to this industry", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about exploring more creative options, Vedika’s journey and more!