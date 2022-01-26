WOW - From Ram Kapoor to Mona Singh: Here is the list of the MOST POPULAR and TALENTED ACTORS we wish to see them make a COMEBACK on TV!

MUMBAI : After a long long wait, Ronit Roy and Sangita Gosh are finally making a comeback on TV, in lead roles. The duo is all set to steal hearts with their performance in the upcoming show ‘Swaran Ghar’. There are several other TV actors, who have been away from the small screen for an extended period. Don’t you want to see these fabulous stars light up our TV screens with their presence once again?

Ram Kapoor

Kasamh Se’s Jai to Ram of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor is spreading his charm on digital platforms and the big screen now. It was long back that he starred in a lead role on TV, long enough to make fans wonder when will they get to watch him daily. As web projects, films and a lot more keep Ram busy, fans ask when will their ‘Ram’ return to TV.

Sakshi Tanwar

The beloved bahu of TV, remembered the most as Parvati and Priya, is nowadays surprising everyone with her strong roles in web shows. She was last seen on TV alongside Anil Kapoor in 24: Season 2. Ever since then, TV fanatics have been waiting for her appearance on the small screen. Over these years, Sakshi has essayed pivotal roles in some of the most loved films and web series.

Urvashi Dholakia

If there’s any vamp loved to such an extent, it is the original Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay aka actress Urvashi Dholakia. The list of shows she has been a part of is quite long but the most she is remembered for is portraying the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor’s KZK. Love for her amongst the fanbase was proved when she won Bigg Boss 6. Urvashi was last seen in Chandrakanta and her return on TV is eagerly awaited.

Mona Singh

Remember Jassi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi? It has been years since the gorgeous and fabulous Mona Singh, who is known for her shows like Kya Hua Tera Wada, Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi was seen in a lead role on TV. Not just acting but Mona has also shown her hosting talent on TV with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Comedy Circus and a few others. Her last stint on TV was as the host of Mauka-E-Vardaat.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Popularly known for essaying the role of Sujal in Kahiin To Hoga and then surprising everything with talk shows, Rajeev Khandelwal is another actor who is missed on TV. The actor, who garnered much love and fandom for his good looks and talent, has been busy with films and web series since the past few years. It was during his show Juzzbaat that the actor was mostly seen on TV. Later he also featured in travel show Rag Rag Mein Ganga.

