Wow! Rubina Dilaik's postpartum transformation will make your jaws drop, check out her videos

Rubina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans. Recently, the actress who recently became mom to twin daughters has shared the amazing journey of her physical transformation
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 17:20
Rubina

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up. The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

Rubina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans.  Recently, the actress who recently became mom to twin daughters has shared the amazing journey of her physical transformation since giving birth to her babies. Sharing various videos and pictures she wrote, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple ( but it didn’t bother me) …….. Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from This life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth …….. Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it ………( fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024 )

Check out her post here;

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 and embraced parenthood in November 2023.

Also Read-Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

