Wow! From Rupali Ganguly to Siddharth Nigam, check out how the stars celebrated Janmashtami

From Mahii Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara’s cute attire to Vishal Singh offering prayers to Lord Krishna, let us take a look at some delightful glimpses.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI:  Janmashtami aka Dahi Handi, is one of the most important festivals in India where we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Our celebs too aren’t too far behind when it comes to celebrating the festival with fanfare and gusto. Here is a look at our Tv stars who celebrated the festival and gave their fans a little peek from their celebrations

From Mahii Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara’s cute attire to Vishal Singh offering prayers to Lord Krishna, let us take a look at some delightful glimpses.

Shivangi Joshi

The Barsatein Pyaar Ka Mausam actress showed how she celebrated Lord Krishna’s birthday

Tara Bhanushali

Mahhi and Jay’s daughter Tara was in the mood to sing and dance for Lord Krishna, take a look;

Vishal Singh

Vishal and Lord Krishna have their birthdays on the same day this year. He posted how he celebrated both their birthdays in this post;

Paras Kalnawat

The Anupamaa actor left everyone mesmirized by donning the Lord Krishna avatar in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, check it out;

Manisha Rani

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up showed fans how she brought in Lord Krishna’s birthday;

Rupali Ganguly

The Anupamaa star shared a lovely picture of teh Dahi Handi and captioned it, “Happy Janmashtami. May the Lord's flute invite the melody of love into your life.”

Siddharth Nigam

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor shared a sweet video and pictures of how he celebrated Janmashtami 2023, take a look;

