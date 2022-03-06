Wow! Shaheer Sheikh buys a new property, shares pics from the construction site

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and hottest stars in telly town. He has worked in a number of television shows and impressed the audience with his performance. He has a huge fan following.

The handsome star has won the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. Ruchikaa is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year.

The couple is pretty active on social media platforms and often shares pictures with daughter Anaya. However, the duo has never revealed the face of their little munchkin. Now again, Shaheer shared a picture in his story where he can be seen standing near the construction site of his new house which is in progress. He is holding his little daughter Anaya in his hands.

Sharing the clicks, the actor wrote, "It's sweeter when u have worked hard for it.” Take a look below.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. In the show, he plays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, and Mahabharat, among others.

CREDIT: PINKVILLA