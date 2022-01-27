Wow! Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to a Rajasthani contestant’s performance on ‘India’s Got Talent’ is surely UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: The judges of India's Got Talent Season 9--Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir--were left stunned at a recent performance on the show. Rajasthani folk dancer Praveen Prajapat, who specializes in the Bhavai form of dance, left the judges in awe as he presented a balancing act. The contestant aptly set his performance to the song Baawre from the film Luck by Chance.

Also Read:AMAZING: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and others left TEARY EYED watching the sand art by Nitish Bharti!

A new promo of the show, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, shows Praveen collecting small glasses from Manoj and Shilpa before balancing a matka (a clay vessel) on his head. While the judges already appeared impressed by that, Praveen had more in store as he stood upon a platform created with swords. Shilpa can be heard saying, “Oh my god” while Badshah was left speechless.

Also Read:Shilpa Shetty: My heart goes out to kids affected by pandemic

Praveen then proceeds to balance a cylinder on his head, topped by an assortment of matkas. Shilpa says, “Arre baap re” (an expression of astonishment) while Badhshah instructs the helper to place the matkas properly so that they don't fall. “Keep it straight,” he says. Kirron Kher can be seen hiding her face with her saree in nervous anticipation.

Earlier, Shilpa got goosebumps while listening to a five-year-old contestant sing ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ with her mother. Kirron Kher, known for her outspoken self, recently reacted to contestant drinking jugs of water and spitting it out in colours, calling it ‘vomit.’

Credit: Hindustan Times



