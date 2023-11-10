WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10.

The stunning diva is accompanied by rapper Badshah and Bollywood's veteran diva Kirron Kher.

While the viewers love to see all the exceptional talent in the show, we are also seeing how celebs from various industries are coming to promote their upcoming projects.

Recently, the show witnessed South superstar Ravi Teja who graced the show to promote his upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Fans were thrilled to see Ravi in the show but that was not just the best thing.

Shilpa and Ravi grooved on the latter's upcoming movie's track Ek Dum Ek Dum and it was just too amazing.

The Sukhee fame actress danced her heart out as she beautifully pulled off the hook step of Ravi's song and their chemistry looks electrifying.

Shilpa shared the reel on her Instagram account and the viewers are going gaga over this amazing video.

The beautiful actress stunned in a yellow and golden saree while Ravi opted for a very smart yet casual look.

Ravi's movie Tiger Nageswara Rao will be hitting the big screens on 20th October.

