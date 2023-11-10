WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum

The Sukhee fame Shilpa Shetty danced her heart out as she beautifully pulled off the hook step of Ravi's song and their chemistry looks electrifying.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:12
Shilpa

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. 

The stunning diva is accompanied by rapper Badshah and Bollywood's veteran diva Kirron Kher. 

While the viewers love to see all the exceptional talent in the show, we are also seeing how celebs from various industries are coming to promote their upcoming projects. 

Recently, the show witnessed South superstar Ravi Teja who graced the show to promote his upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. 

Fans were thrilled to see Ravi in the show but that was not just the best thing. 

Shilpa and Ravi grooved on the latter's upcoming movie's track Ek Dum Ek Dum and it was just too amazing. 

ALSO READ: India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Anupam Kher to grace the upcoming episode

The Sukhee fame actress danced her heart out as she beautifully pulled off the hook step of Ravi's song and their chemistry looks electrifying. 

Take a look:

Shilpa shared the reel on her Instagram account and the viewers are going gaga over this amazing video. 

The beautiful actress stunned in a yellow and golden saree while Ravi opted for a very smart yet casual look. 

Ravi's movie Tiger Nageswara Rao will be hitting the big screens on 20th October. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Baba Ramdev to grace the show

shilpa shetty kundrra Shilpa Shetty Sony TV IGT India's Got Talent 10 Ravi Teja ek dum ek dum tiger nageswara rao Kirron Kher Badshah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
MUMBAI: Two blockbuster movies have emerged as the year's most eagerly anticipated releases in the world of cinema....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with a minor accident, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. The stunning diva is accompanied by...
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a...
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
Govind
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
Aakash
Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult
Munmun
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’
Krushna
Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo
Shrenu
KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre spend quality time together ahead of their December wedding