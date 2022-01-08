WOW: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar pay a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah looking beautiful in traditional outfits

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are away from the TV screens and they have vlogs. Dipika was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, where she reprised her role for a brief cameo.

The couple will soon be seen in a music video together. They had traveled to Shimla to shoot the song and recently released the poster. The song is the reprised version of an iconic Bollywood number, which is a love ballad. Shoaib had previously given a glimpse of traveling with Dipika in a train and told fans that they’ll get to know very soon.

In December, the couple spent some cozy and quality time in their home town Maudaha. The actress visited her in-laws’ place after a long time and made the most of it while enjoying the little things like cooking on the traditional stove, playing in the farmlands and more. She was showered with love in the form of gifts from the elders.

Recently, the couple paid a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Ajmer, Rajasthan. The actor posted pictures from their recent visit.

Dressed in white ethnic outfits and warm clothes, the couple has their faces fully covered and masked up. Here are pictures from their recent visit. He captioned them as, “#ajmersharif #alhamdulillah #jummahmubarak.”

