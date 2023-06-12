Wow! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her fun Sangeet prep ahead of her wedding to fiance Akshay Mahtre, check it out

Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.
Shrenu

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.

Also Read- Shrenu Parikh on resuming work post-recovering from COVID-19

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre just made their official wedding announcement with a fresh Instagram post a few hours ago. Shrenu and Akshay may be seen holding hands in the post. They captioned this post while sharing it, "Gaana stale hai.. par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo." The celebrity from Ishqbaaaz is scheduled to tie the knot in December.

The Maitree actress has now given her fans a glimpse of how her sangeet preparations are going. She wrote, “Sangeet Shenannigans” 

Check it out here;

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

Also Read-Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-TimesNow

 

