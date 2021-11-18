WOW! Smriti Irani turns writer; read to know about her debut novel

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani has a huge fan following. The actress-turned-politician and Union Minister is making headlines for some amazing reasons.

Well, the talented personality announced the publication of her debut novel Lal Salaam on November 17. The book is going to be political thriller. As per the press release by the publication, Smriti Irani’s novel will be available for the public from November 29. The release mentioned the book is going to be about the ‘brave men who serve the law in the country’. It is inspired by the tragic incident of April 2010 when 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada were killed. Smriti Irani with her book is aiming to pay homage to the officers who confronted the challenges in the areas with Naxalite-Maoist insurgent areas.

The release mentioned that the book is going to “humanises the daily conflicts and ethical dilemmas that are intrinsic to modern life.” The book mentions an officer named Vikram Pratap Singh and the challenges he faced.

Talking about her book, Irani said, “The story has been brewing at the back of my mind for a few years now, until there came a time when I simply couldn’t ignore the urge to put it down on paper. I am hoping readers will enjoy the pace and the insights I have tried to bring to the narrative, which is set in a less-reported part of India.”

CREDIT: SHETHEPEOPLE