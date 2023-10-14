Wow! Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh convinces 'Barsatein' star Shivangi Joshi to embrace YouTube; Says 'If fans comment...'

MUMBAI: In the world of social media, Faisal Shaikh, often known as Mr. Faisu, is an established name. The enormously well-liked social media app TikTok hastened his initial ascent to popularity. The influencer has a sizable fan base. He was the runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and was last seen in. He started the Long Drive with his YouTube channel, where he drives famous people and TV stars. He engages them in enjoyable activities while talking to them about their journey and difficulties in becoming actors. Popular television personality Shivangi Joshi gave some interesting information today on his channel.

Mr. Faisu presented Shivangi Joshi as one of his closest friends to begin today's video. They both talk about finally running into each other. Soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, both were having relationships. Shivangi is initially asked for Faisu's phone so that they can have a calm conversation. How does Shivangi feel about reaching 20 million followers, Faisu enquired. Shivngi says, "Firstly, I'm not aware of such things, but I feel that people watch TV and use social media and they love me so much. "

Shivangi is taken aback by this. A social media user may only tell her this, Faisu continues. She is questioned by Faisu as to why she doesn't have a YouTube account given that she is so active on social media. "Do you feel that if you join, content creators will suffer?", Faisu asked her. She replied, "No it's not like that but it needs a lot of creativity and a lot of brains because people need variety, it's not as easy as it is shown."

She must begin after Faisal asks her if they will receive 30K comments regarding Shivangi creating a YouTube channel. Shivangi chuckles before agreeing to begin if her supporters do. She also talked about how she got her first break in television and how she felt when she saw herself in a hoarding of her first ad shot.

The actress is now starring in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. She portrays the journalist Aradhana Saini, and Kushal is Reyansh Lamba. The series centers on their love-hate relationship and portrays them both as career-driven people. Their on-screen chemistry is adored by viewers. The relationship between Aradhana and Reyansh will undergo major alterations.

