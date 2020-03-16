Wow! This special gesture of Karan Kundrra for Tejasswi Prakash will melt your heart

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television. Most of the time we have seen how Karan pampers Tejasswi and makes her feel special and that is something the fans always love to witness.

 

karan-tej

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in the show, and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner, whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Today Karan and Tejasswi are an iconic couple, and the two have several fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them. They keep trending on social media, and their tweets reach millions in no time.

They keep trending on social media and their tweets reach a million trends in no time thus creating history on the internet.

The two have a massive fan following and many fan clubs dedicated to them who showed a lot of love and support on the actors.

We came across a video where one sees how Karan has come and picked Tejasswi from her set of the show and she was surprised to see him there.

We are sure this gesture of Karan must have melted a lot of fans' hearts.

In many interviews, Karan has said how he loves pampering Tejasswi and this is one thing he loves doing to go and pick her up from the sets of the show as after a long tiring day she can get a lift and doesn’t feel stressed out.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are iconic couples on television and the fans love watching them together.

Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

 

 

Latest Video