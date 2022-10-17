WOW! Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar opens up about his tussle with drug addiction and about Krushna Abhishek commending his work

MUMBAI: Standup comedian Sidharth Shukla made his comedy debut in the show Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, and after winning, went on to join the show Comedy Classes. He has been a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show and portrays various hilarious characters. In the next episode, he dons a new character of charismatic Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, and from the promos, he seems to have outdone himself. Recently in an interview, he spoke up about going through drug addiction, getting over a very dark phase of life, and more.

Sharing about his struggle with drugs, he said, “I have been clean for the past year. What many people don’t understand is that addiction is a disease. By God’s grace, I have learnt to curb the urge now. During that dark phase in my life, I committed many mistakes, but I look at it as my learning period. I may have had hordes of friends earlier, but after this phase, I have been left with just four. Now, what else other than life can teach me to find good people from opportunists? Life is the greatest teacher. Isn’t it? (smiles)”

Sidharth Sagar had joined The Kapil Sharma Show just after Krushna Abhishek quit. When asked about Krushna, Sid said, “Krushna is a great artiste. He is like an elder brother to me, and I love his work. Krushna called me after my first episode to wish me luck. I try not to get bogged down by expectations. I believe in putting my best foot forward in every act. The feedback has been encouraging and positive.”

Krushna isn’t a part of the show now, due to ‘agreement issues’ with the production house. He’s a phenomenal comedian, and enjoys a massive fan following for his quirky and hilarious characters that he played on Kapil’s show.

