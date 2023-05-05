WOW! Before starring opposite Neeharika Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia romanced these television divas on-screen

MUMBAI :Shabir Ahluwalia is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. The actor is seen playing the lead role of Mohan in the drama series.

The handsome hunk is seen romancing actress Neeharika Roy in the show.

Fans are in love with their on-screen jodi.

Shabir has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time and romanced several actresses in many TV shows.

So, let's take a look at actresses whom Shabir romanced before Neeharika:

1. Barkha Bisht

The handsome hunk was seen as Barkha's better half in Star Plus' popular show Kkavyanjali. Fans loved Shabir and Barkha's on-screen pairing.

2. Jennifer Winget

Shabir was seen romancing TV hottie Jennifer in Star Plus' long-running show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Jennifer and Shabir's on-screen pairing worked wonders.

3. Sanjeeda Sheikh

The actor was paired opposite Sanjeeda in the show Kayamath. The couple looked amazing on-screen.

4. Panchi Bora

Shabir also romanced actress Panchi in the popular drama series Kayamath. Shabir's pair with Panchi was also well-appreciated.

5. Mahhi Vij

Shabir romanced actress Mahhi in Star One's popular show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. The actor played the role of Dutta Patil.

6. Sriti Jha

Shabir's most hit pair with Sriti is still fondly remembered by the fans. Sriti and Shabir played the protagonists in Zee TV's popular and long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. Fans fondly refer to them as Abhigya.

So, whose on-screen pairing with Shabir did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

