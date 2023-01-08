Wow! Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri to take their relationship to the next level? Read to know more

The news of Surbhi and Sumit being in a relationship broke out in the year 2019 and since then the two have been together though they have never come out and accepted it as they believe in keeping their relationship a secret.
SURBHI JYOTI

MUMBAI:  Surbhi Jyoti has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She is a popular actress and is known for her acting chops, good looks, and stylish avatars.

The actress is most prominently known for her roles in TV serials like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. Surbhi began her acting career with her performances in regional theatre and films in 2010. 

Surbhi rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya and then she was part of shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyan, Ishqbaaaz ec.

Her stint in Naagin 3 was loved by the audience and she became a household name and gained a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Sumit Suri is also a known actor in the entertainment industry and he is known for his characters in projects like the web series “The Test Case”. He has also done movies like Warning, What the Fish and Babloo Happy Hai and taken part in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Surbhi might be dating Sumit Suri though there isn’t any confirmation on this.

An entertainment portal had reported that the two were dating for almost four–five years and they have kept their relationship discreet though close friends do know about it.

Sumit and the actress had worked in a music video together titled “ Haanji” where they essayed the role of a bride and groom and from there, their bond began.

As per sources, Surbhi and Sumit are all set to take their relationship to another level and soon they would be making it official to the fans and well–wishers.

There is no doubt that they look adorable together and this news would make Surbhi’s fans very excited.

The actress has always been secretive about her personal life and this is the only person she has been linked to.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

