Wow! Take a peek into the most grand wedding taking place between Shiv and Shakti of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

MUMBAI : Zee TV's exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, with a stellar cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, the show has been a huge success since its debut, keeping audiences glued to their screens.

Now, get a sneak peek into the highly anticipated wedding on Indian television! Shiv and Shakti are all set to tie the knot in the popular TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti.

Check out these behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot featuring Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma and the rest of the cast and crew.

Previously in the show, Mandira comes to the lounge and sees Shiv-Shakti smiling at each other. Ranjan says they keep staring at each other. Chacha thanks Ragunath for coming. Dadi says we should leave now.

She asks Shiv to come.. he is talking with guests and says give me sometime. Rimjhim stands besides Keertan. Ranjan sees Shakti and goes behind her. Shakti panics seeing him but Shiv stands inbetween them and glares at Ranjan.

He smiles at Shakti and asks what he wants? Ranjan says I want to talk to Shakti, I want to apologize to her. Shiv says just stay away from her otherwise you have seen the trailer of what I can do with you.

Dadi asks Shiv to come.. Shiv says sure.. he asks Ranjan to leave as haldi is done. Ranjan says he can leave first, Shiv says you should go as its bettter for you. Ragunath asks what’s going on? Shiv says they are guests so we should wait till they leave.

