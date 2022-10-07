Wow! Take a sneak peek into Karan Kundrra’s new sea-facing abode in Mumbai

Karan Kundrra rose to fame with Bigg boss 15 and is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors judged by Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Mostanji, Nora Fatehi

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 06:15
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian television industry. Popular for his roles in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dil Hi Toh Hai, he also hosted reality shows like MTV Love School, Gumrah End Of Innocence and others.

Also Read: Wow! Karan Kundrra ditches his lavish car to go for a fun rickshaw ride

Karan Kundrra was seen participating in Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 15 where he emerged as the second runner-up and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash became the winner. He was also witnessed in Kangana Ranaut’s popular show Lock Upp.

 

 

Soon after coming out of Kangana’s show, Karan bought himself a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. His apartment offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea and is located in Bandra. Reportedly, Karan’s apartment also has a private lift and a swimming pool and is valued at around Rs 20 crore.

“Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 crore.”

Also Read:

https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/hilarious-karan-kundrra-wants-tejasswi-prakash-return-precious-home-decor-she-took-her

Karan made his debut in acting with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai where he played the role of Arjun Punj opposite Kritika Kamra. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2013 movie Horror Story. He then featured in movies like Mubarakan, 1921 and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Karan is currently seen hosting the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Credit: Times Now

TellyChakkar Television Karan Kundrra LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 15 Dance Deewane Juniors Khatra Khatra Khatra Roadies Tejasswi Prakash
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 06:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu’s secret to be exposed in front of everyone?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Wow! Take a sneak peek into Karan Kundrra’s new sea-facing abode in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian television industry....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heart-warming! Akshara to become Abhimanyu’s major support system as he finds one of his hands to be numb
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Shocker! Malishka tries to accuse Lakhsmi of trying to defame her in front of the family
Mumbai: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Recent Stories
Karan Malhotra
Must Read! “Rishi Kapoor was the most difficult person to convince for Agneepath”, Karan Malhotra
Latest Video