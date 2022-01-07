Wow! Karan Kundrra ditches his lavish car to go for a fun rickshaw ride

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.  

Wow! Karan Kundrra ditches his lavish car to go for a fun rickshaw ride

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments. 

In this video we see that Karan Kundra is taking a fun rickshaw ride. This is not the first time the actor has ditched his lavish car to enjoy such little things in life. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6', playing the lead role of Pratha.  
