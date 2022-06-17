AWESOME! Check out the times when Tejran twined their outfits with each other

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

Tejran

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments. 

In the Bigg Boss house, the two started dating. With their adorable photos, they are currently making the headlines and setting major couple goals among fans and followers. Here are a range of their pictures wherein they are seen twinning with each other. Take a look at their stunning pictures below.

Check out the pictures 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴛᴇᴊʀᴀɴ (@tejranians)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴛᴇᴊʀᴀɴ (@tejranians)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TejRan (@tejranclub11)

 

 

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

