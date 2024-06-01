Wow: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look like a dream couple as they pose for pictures at the beach wedding in Goa! (View Pics)

Karan can be seen in a blazer suit and Tejasswi in pastel belted lehenga and blue embroidered blouse which is sequined and has cutwork finesse.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couples on television.

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto. (Also Read: Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony )

They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.

Recently, TejRan rang in their New Year’s Eve at a private party with some close knitted friends; they were seen posing for pictures and some candid clicks. We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile to her face.

Karan and Tejasswi are in Goa to attend a wedding. They have been sharing pictures from the venue and the beach along with the traditional outfits that they are wearing. They shared pictures during the haldi and sangeet where Tejasswi and Karan were seen grooving to songs.

Now, Karan shared some more pictures and it seems like another night from the wedding at the beach. The two of them have photographed themselves where Karan can be seen in a blazer suit and Tejasswi in pastel belted lehenga and blue embroidered blouse which is sequined and has cutwork finesse.

The two have posed together and look like a dream couple! (Also Read: Into Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's New Year's Eve celebrations!)

Take a look:

Don’t the two look adorable?

