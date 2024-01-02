Wow! Teri Meri Dooriyaann’s Roopam Sharma finds a gym partner in THIS co-star

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been healing praises for her.

Roopam seems to be slowly but steadily grabbing the attention of her 93.1K followers on Instagram. She never fails to take her fans by surprise with her amazing posts and videos, be it related to her shows or in personal life. The stunning actress knows how to engage her fans. The actress is a fitness freak and her latest story will surely assert that.

Roopam has now shared a picture from her gym with her favorite co-star. And it is none other than Tushar Dhembla who essays the role of Garry in Teri Meri Dooriyaan.

Check out her motivating picture here;

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai.

