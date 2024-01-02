Wow! Teri Meri Dooriyaann’s Roopam Sharma finds a gym partner in THIS co-star

Roopam seems to be slowly but steadily grabbing the attention of her 93.1K followers on Instagram. She never fails to take her fans by surprise with her amazing posts and videos, be it related to her shows or in personal life.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 14:27
Roopam Sharma

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. 

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been healing praises for her.

Also Read-Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother

Roopam seems to be slowly but steadily grabbing the attention of her 93.1K followers on Instagram. She never fails to take her fans by surprise with her amazing posts and videos, be it related to her shows or in personal life. The stunning actress knows how to engage her fans. The actress is a fitness freak and her latest story will surely assert that. 

Roopam has now shared a picture from her gym with her favorite co-star. And it is none other than Tushar Dhembla who essays the role of Garry in Teri Meri Dooriyaan. 

Check out her motivating picture here;

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai. 

What do you think of Roopam’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Veer convince Sahiba, she feels insulted by Angad’s family

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Angad Roopma Sharma Sirat Tushar Dhembla Garry Prachi hada Kirat Jatin Arora Veer spoiler TellyChakkar Teri Meri Doriyaann
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 14:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ram Kapoor
Whoa! Ram Kapoor’s latest transformation pictures will make your jaws drop, netizens react “so hawttt”
Shraddha
Lol! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya plays a prank on Paras Kalnawat, check out the funny BTS
Pranali Rathod
Uff! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod oozes oomph in a blue mini off-shoulder dress, check it out
Udariyaann
Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma
Tanvi Dogra
Wow! Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra shares her stunning new look as Neetii from the show, check it out
Reeva
MUST READ: Netizens feel Reeva should give up on Ishaan and he introduces Savi as his WIFE in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!