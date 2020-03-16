Wow! The brewing Romance went wrong between Yohan and Sejal in Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal is about to tell Yohan the truth but fails

Fans are super excited about the brewing romance between Yohan and Sejal on-screen. However, the actors Sehban and Sana have major fun off-camera that will leave you in splits!

Check out the video-

Also read Spy Bahu: Interesting! Sejal starts investigating about Farid’s adoption

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Sejal’s birthday party begins and during one of the games, Minal makes a bunch of chits and passes them onto Sejal, wherein she had written that the one who loses will kiss their husband.

However, Sejal picks the same chit and kisses Yohan, surprising other members of the family.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.